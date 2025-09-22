Angelo Andrade, 49, of West Babylon, was visiting an acquaintance at 187 Jefferson Ave. when he slashed the 45-year-old man’s neck with a knife at 1:38 p.m., police said.

Andrade then threatened another resident with the weapon before fleeing the home, according to police. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Andrade a short time later. He was charged with Felony Assault 1st Degree, Felony Assault 2nd Degree, Misdemeanor Menacing 2nd Degree, and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 22, police said.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

