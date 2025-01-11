25-Cent Burgers Now Available At Wendy’s: Here’s How Long

The burger chain is offering its iconic Dave’s Single for just 25 cents as part of a special promotion running through Sunday, March 2, in partnership with Grubhub.

The promotion began on Thursday, Jan. 9.

How To Get It

Here’s how customers can snag this unbeatable price:

Place an order of $20 or more (before tax, tip, and fees) through Grubhub.

Add a Dave’s Single to the order.

The burger’s price will automatically drop to 25 cents at checkout once the requirements are met.

Additional Promotions

Wendy’s is also offering a 2 for $7 deal available through Sunday, March 2. Customers can mix and match two fan-favorite menu items for $7, choosing from:

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Dave’s Single

10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

This offer excludes combo meals and Saucy Nuggs options.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.