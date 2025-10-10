18-Year-Old Robbed At Gunpoint By 4 Younger Teens On Long Island: Police

The victim had arranged to sell luxury clothing through a social media site when he was confronted by four males at the pre-arranged meeting spot in the Fairview Circle parking lot around 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, according to police.

Two of the teens displayed handguns and stole a large quantity of clothing from the trunk of the victim’s vehicle before fleeing on foot.

A Canine Section officer tracked the suspects to 353 Artist Lake Drive in Middle Island, where they were taken into custody at approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

Detectives charged Isaac Brutus, 18, of Lindenhurst, and Aubre Vandunk, 18, of Oceanside, along with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, with:

Felony Robbery 1st Degree.

Felony Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Two counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

The two 18-year-olds are scheduled for preliminary arraignments at First District Court in Central Islip. The underage suspects will appear in the Youth Part of First District Court on Friday, Oct. 10, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Amityville and receive free news updates.