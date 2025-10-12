Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Wrong-Way Crash Kills Driver, Shuts Down I-787 In Albany: State Police

A driver was killed overnight in a wrong-way crash on I-787 in Albany, authorities said.

NYSP

NYSP

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 4:39 a.m. on Oct. 12, when New York State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound, according to police.

Troopers said the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another car in the area of exit 2. The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and all I-787 northbound lanes between the I-87 Thruway and exit 3 were closed for crash reconstruction. As of late Sunday morning, lanes were expected to reopen around 12 p.m., according to authorities.

to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE