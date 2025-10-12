Wrong-Way Crash Kills Driver, Shuts Down I-787 In Albany: State Police

The crash happened around 4:39 a.m. on Oct. 12, when New York State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound, according to police.

Troopers said the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another car in the area of exit 2. The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and all I-787 northbound lanes between the I-87 Thruway and exit 3 were closed for crash reconstruction. As of late Sunday morning, lanes were expected to reopen around 12 p.m., according to authorities.

