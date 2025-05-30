Woman Shot While Sitting In Parked Car In Albany

Officers responded to the area of Church Street and Fourth Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, May 29.

When they arrived, they found the woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Albany Police said. She was treated at the scene and rushed to Albany Medical Center with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later determined the shooting actually took place at Madison Avenue and Trinity Place, several blocks away from where the victim was found.

Police had not made any arrests as of Friday, May 30. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

