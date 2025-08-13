Woman Shot During Overnight Altercation In Albany

Officers responded to the area of Albany Street near Broadway just before 12:45 a.m. for reports of gunfire, according to Albany Police. When they arrived, they found evidence consistent with a shooting but no victim at the scene.

A short time later, staff at Albany Memorial Hospital alerted police that a 24-year-old woman had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her lower back.

Investigators determined the woman had been involved in a physical altercation with several others when someone fired a handgun, striking her, police said.

She drove herself to Albany Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Albany Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.