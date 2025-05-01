Woman Sent Drug-Soaked Mail To NY Prison Inmates, Police Say

The woman, whose name authorities were withholding, was arrested Tuesday, April 29, following an investigation by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and New York State Police.

She sent narcotic-soaked legal mail to several incarcerated individuals, according to police.

A search of the woman’s home reportedly turned up synthetic cannabinoid (K2) sprayed paper, a legal mail stamp, priority mail envelopes, and other evidence.

The woman was charged with one count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a felony.

“The safety and well being of staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority, and the Department has zero tolerance for misconduct within our facilities,” DOCCS said in a statement.

The department has since implemented a new system-wide screening process for legal mail “to help prevent dangerous and illegal substances” from entering prison facilities, the agency said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.