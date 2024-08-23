Woman Accused Of Stealing Dog In Albany; 2nd Person Charged

Albany County resident Shalon Jones, of Albany, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and hindering prosecution, Albany police said. She was remanded to the Albany County jail, authorities continued.

Two French bulldogs were reported stolen from a home in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue on Aug. 4.

Police said Jones had one of them — a 1-year-old named Anya. Officers arrested Destiny Winslow, 29, earlier this month to recover the other animal.

The dogs were reunited with their family.

Police are investigating the theft. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Animal Control Unit at (518) 472-7107.

