Woman Accused Of Stealing Dog In Albany; 2nd Person Charged

A 46-year-old woman from the region was arrested this week after police said she and another woman stole two dogs from a Capital District home earlier this month. 

A French bulldog

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Graham Holtshausen
Albany County resident Shalon Jones, of Albany, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and hindering prosecution, Albany police said. She was remanded to the Albany County jail, authorities continued. 

Two French bulldogs were reported stolen from a home in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue on Aug. 4. 

Police said Jones had one of them — a 1-year-old named Anya. Officers arrested Destiny Winslow, 29, earlier this month to recover the other animal. 

The dogs were reunited with their family. 

Police are investigating the theft. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Animal Control Unit at (518) 472-7107.

