New York was ranked second on WalletHub's 2025 list of Best & Worst States for Singles released on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Empire State only trailed Florida as a destination for single adults.

The study rated each state based on factors like the share of single adults, dating affordability, and social opportunities.

"Nearly half of American adults are single, and dating can be especially hard given that the cost of activities and dining out has skyrocketed in recent years," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best states for singles are those that have strong economies while also providing a wide range of places to host dates. They also tend to have populations with higher concentrations of single people, a relatively even gender balance among singles, and people who are actively interested in dating based on their online searches."

New York's second-place ranking was boosted by its high concentration of singles, a thriving nightlife, and a strong online dating presence. The state was No.1 in WalletHub's "romance and fun" ranking, which includes factors like restaurants per capita, number of attractions, and online dating safety.

The Empire State's demographics also favor singles.

"[New York] has the fifth-highest share of residents who are single (either never married, widowed, or divorced)," WalletHub said. "It also has the second-best gender balance for singles ages 35-49 and fifth-best for singles ages 20-34."

Pennsylvania followed in sixth place, standing out for its balance of affordability and entertainment. The Keystone State was fifth in "romance and fun" and seventh in the "dating opportunities" rank, which includes metrics like share of single adults, online dating participation, and results from a survey issuing "attachment avoidance" scores.

Massachusetts landed in eighth place, with a large number of young professionals and cultural attractions, though the cost of dating is higher than in most states. The Bay State also ranked third in the country in mobile dating opportunities.

New Jersey finished just outside the top ten at eleventh, bolstered by its proximity to major metropolitan areas and strong dating participation. The Garden State was third in the US in online dating opportunities.

Virginia came in at thirteenth, benefiting from strong economic ratings and a relatively even gender balance among singles. In second place, the state with the tourism slogan "Virginia is for Lovers" only trailed Utah in median annual household income (adjusted for cost of living).

Connecticut placed twenty-second, offering a decent mix of attractions and dating opportunities but struggling with affordability. The Constitution State also had the country's fifth-lowest crime rate.

Maryland, ranked twenty-fourth, scored high in romance and entertainment but was weighed down by high dating costs. The Old Line State was also ranted fourth overall in mobile dating opportunities.

According to the Pew Research Center, about 38 percent of adults lived without a spouse or partner in 2019, a significant increase from 29 percent in 1990.

"This trend is expected to continue, as more people are living without a committed romantic partner for longer periods of time," said Lisa Walsh, a postdoctoral research associate at UCLA's Marriage and Close Relationships Lab. "States that want to attract new residents should plan accordingly by creating vibrant, inclusive communities and offering amenities and resources that cater to singles' diverse needs."

West Virginia was considered the worst state for singles in WalletHub's study, followed by Arkansas, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Kentucky in the bottom five.

You can click here to see WalletHub's 2025 list of Best & Worst States for Singles.

