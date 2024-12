New York State Police said Lawrence N. Viscio, 58, of Albany, was found by the employees at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3.

His cause of death is pending autopsy and further investigation.

Troopers closed the right lane of I-90 following the body's discovery in Rensselaer for about 1.5 hours for investigation purposes.

The investigation is ongoing.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

