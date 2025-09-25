Excavation equipment was brought into the backyard of the Crestwood Court residence Tuesday, Sept. 23, and by Wednesday evening a coroner and body bag were seen leaving the property.

A second body was recovered on Thursday morning, Sept. 25, according to the outlet.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon told reporters the investigation began months ago after a tip related to possible financial crimes.

“This remains an active crime scene and over the course of the past 24 hours, we’ve been able to develop several leads,” Kindlon said.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains or released any details on how long they may have been buried. Neighbors told reporters that an elderly couple once lived at the home but disappeared many years ago.

Police confirmed that one person has been questioned in the case, but no arrests had been made as of press time.

Investigators are expected to reveal more details at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.