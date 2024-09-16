Triple Homicide: Incident In Small Vermont Town Along Capital Region Border Under Investigation

The incident occurred in the small Rutland County town of Pawlet on Sunday, Sept. 15.

According to the Vermont State Police, early Sunday, the police received a call reporting a suspicious person. An investigation led the officers to a residence on Route 133, where troopers located the victims.

Following processing of the scene, the victims’ bodies were brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

On Monday, Sept. 16, the department said the deaths are considered "suspicious."

The victims' names will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives.

"Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community," state police said.

State Police asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

