The crash happened on I-90 in Genesee County, in the eastbound lanes between exits 48A and 49 in the town of Pembroke, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that the bus, chartered from New York City to Niagara Falls, lost control, crossed the median, then overturned on the southern shoulder, police said.

State Police, local first responders, and medical helicopters were at the scene.

Several fatalities were confirmed, and multiple others were injured, according to police.

A passenger manifest provided by the company stated 52 people were on the bus, including the driver.

Both directions of I-90 remained closed near the scene at 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.

