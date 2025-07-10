The juvenile defendants – both 15 years old – were arrested Thursday, July 10, in connection with the volatile incident that erupted around 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, along Madison Avenue, just steps from the Empire State Plaza.

One teen allegedly fired a handgun, injuring four bystanders, while the other launched a flare gun that ignited a structure fire, according to Albany Police.

Neither the shooting victims nor those displaced by the fire were involved in the altercation that triggered the violence, police added.

Responding officers arrived at a scene that quickly spiraled into a dual emergency: a working fire fully engulfing 333 Madison Avenue and multiple people suffering gunshot wounds, as Daily Voice reported.

Body-worn camera footage from New York State Police captured the scene as troopers rushed toward the flames and chaos.

Trooper Thomas Stiehler was seen entering the smoke-filled structure and rescuing an elderly woman, carrying her to safety before re-entering with Trooper Zachary Deaprix to clear additional apartments. Trooper James McGill helped evacuate residents from beneath the fire floor while dodging flaming debris.

The shooting victims’ ages and conditions were not immediately clear.

The first 15-year-old suspect, charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, was identified as the alleged handgun shooter.

The second teen, who police say launched the flare that started the blaze, faces charges including attempted murder, arson, and attempted assault. Both are being arraigned in Albany County Family Court and have not been named due to their age.

As the investigation unfolded, Albany Police executed additional search warrants tied to the case. Inside a First Street residence, detectives recovered a loaded handgun and arrested two adults:

Savion Wimberly, 24, of Albany, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Jaelah Gutowski, 19, of Troy, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

They are both due in Albany City Criminal Court for arraignment.

