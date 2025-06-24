Teen Boy Killed In Late-Night Albany Shooting

Officers responded to an address on Clinton Avenue near North Lake Avenue at around 11 p.m. Monday, June 23, after receiving reports of gunfire, Albany Police said.

When they arrived, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Due to the victim’s age, his name has not been released.

The investigation is in its early stages but detectives noted that the shooter and the victim appeared to know each other.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Additional details about the victim were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.