The suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was taken into custody early Friday, Oct. 24, on Colonie Street, according to Albany Police.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Monday, June 23, on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Officers responding to the scene found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his back, according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene by Albany Fire Department and EMS personnel before being taken to Albany Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name is also being withheld because he was a juvenile.

The 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned Friday in Albany County Court and ordered held at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility.

