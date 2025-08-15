Suspect Sought After Late-Night Stabbing In Albany Leaves Victim Hospitalized

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of stabbing just before midnight Thursday, Aug. 14, according to Albany Police.

They found a 34-year-old man suffering from “significant” stab wounds to his arms, police said. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the man had been stabbed outside of the Townsend Park Homes, located at 45 Central Avenue, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

