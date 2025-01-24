Jalen Brown, 20, was arrested at Bryant and Stratton College’s student housing complex on Union Drive in Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22, according to Albany Police.

Officers responded to the University Heights College Suites at around 5 p.m. after campus security reported a student with a handgun in their dorm room.

Investigators located Brown as he returned to his room and found a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

“Through investigation, it was determined that there was no threat to anyone during this incident,” Albany Police said in a statement.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Albany County jail on $20,000 bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.