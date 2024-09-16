Sexual Assault At Park In Albany Under Investigation

The incident occurred in Albany at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the area of Six Mile Park, located at 135 Fuller Road.

According to Albany Police, when officers arrived at the park, they learned that the victim, a woman, was inside a vehicle at the time of the assault.

Police said the woman was able to free herself from the vehicle and seek help. She was then transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect is described as being a Black male who is approximately 5-foot-7.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518- 462-8039.

As always, 100 percent anonymous tips can be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.