Saul Morales-Garcia, 40, admitted to Menacing in the Second Degree in Albany County Court on Thursday, July 3, in connection with the June 17 incident involving US Attorney John Sarcone.

As part of a negotiated deal, Morales-Garcia was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and a stay-away order of protection was issued for Sarcone.

The Albany confrontation happened just before 10 p.m. on Lodge Street, when Sarcone said Morales-Garcia threatened to kill him while making stabbing motions with a knife, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Sarcone, who did not call 911 but instead phoned Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple directly, took shelter in a nearby building lobby.

The case drew attention not only for the threat against a federal official, but also for ensuing disputes between Sarcone and Albany Police. Sarcone accused officers of failing to respond, a claim the department and police union vehemently denied.

Surveillance footage and evidence later led the Albany County District Attorney’s Office to drop attempted murder charges. District Attorney Lee Kindlon said a “fair reading” of the facts showed the incident did not meet the legal standard for attempted murder. Sarcone agreed with the decision.

Morales-Garcia had been living under bridges in Albany and arrived from Georgia by bicycle, according to Apple. The sheriff also revealed Morales-Garcia is in the country illegally, having previously been deported in 2010 after a criminal conviction.

He remains jailed without bail and could face further federal proceedings related to his immigration status.

