The collision happened at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Everett Road near the I-90 exit ramp, according to Albany police.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man inside one of the vehicles suffering from traumatic injuries. He was treated at the scene by firefighters and EMS crews but was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the second vehicle, 29-year-old Matthew Merriman of Rotterdam, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Albany Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the victim was exiting the I-90 off-ramp when Merriman’s northbound vehicle struck him on Everett Road.

Merriman is charged with vehicular manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless criminal mischief, and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

