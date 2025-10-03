Listed for $439,900, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom contemporary at 249 Hoffman Road in Rochester hit the market on Tuesday, Sept. 30, and has already been viewed over 30,000 times on Zillow alone.

The 1,908-square-foot residence blew up even further when a user shared it to the popular subreddit “Zillow Gone Wild,” where fans called it “cozy, stylish, and affordable.”

Designed in 1976 by architect Charles Lewis, it sits on just over an acre surrounded by trees and lush vegetation. Its design highlights the setting at every turn — think walls of glass, double-sided wood-burning fireplace, and vaulted ceilings that give the rooms an airy, nature-forward vibe.

Custom built-ins and wood accents bring the cozy ‘70s-era warmth.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to swoon. One wrote: “Honestly the perfect home.” Another marveled: “Oh [expletive]! A house I can afford in a place I would actually live, that never happens. I love this place. OMG.”

Not everyone was completely sold. One jokingly referred to the wine cellar as a “repurposed dungeon,” while another teased: “Nice, but it looks like you don’t see the sun for half a year.”

Still, most agreed that for the price — especially with a location minutes from shopping, parks, expressways, and Lake Ontario — the house feels like a rare gem.

Click here to view the complete listing on Zillow.

