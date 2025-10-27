Mostly Cloudy 40°

Retired Nysp Sergeant Dies From 9/11-Related Illness At 65

A retired New York State Police sergeant who served at the World Trade Center site after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has died from a related illness, the agency announced. 

Retired New York State Police Zone Sergeant Steven W. Greene. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Retired Zone Sergeant Steven W. Greene, 65, died on Friday, Oct. 24, from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9/11, New York State Police said on Monday, Oct. 27.

Greene retired from the State Police on July 17, 2002, after more than 20 years of service, most recently assigned to Troop B, Zone 2 in Canton. 

In a statement, Superintendent Steven James said Greene’s passing is being recognized as a line-of-duty death, honoring his continued sacrifice more than two decades after his post-9/11 service.  

Greene is survived by his wife, Nancy, and sons, Robert and Daniel.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, State Police said.

