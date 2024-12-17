Remembering Matthew H. King: A Legacy Pf Service And Brotherhood In Albany

Senior Master Sgt Matthew H. King of Sand Lake in Rensselaer County died on Thursday, Dec. 5.

According to his obituary, he was born August 17, 1986, in Albany, to David and Denise King.

Matt attended Averill Park schools, graduating in 2005 surrounded by lifelong friends. When he was 18, he joined the New York Air National Guard, building another family with the 109th Airlift Wing.

His friend Goose Duncan said on Facebook, "Rip, brother. I can't believe it's real. I'll cherish all the memories forever: summer camp shenanigans, building jumps and sleigh riding down your driveway, shooting BB guns, building forts, gaming, making up silly raps, teaching me how to dirtbike, figuring out how to flirt with girls, and growing up together. Matt Kinger, I love you, brother, and I hope you're at peace. You really made my life a better place growing up with you."

His obituary said his passions were many, and he built a brotherhood with the Punishers Motorcycle Club and the Taborton Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a life member of Poestenkill VFW Post 7466.

Matt worked for CSX in Albany.

He graduated from Schenectady Community College with a degree in firefighting and later became a certified welder. In 2021, Matt was honored as National Honor Guard Airman of the Year, his obituary said.

Matt was promoted to senior master sergeant in September of this year. He was a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

His fellow serviceman and friend, Dan Daley, said on Facebook: "About as genuine, funny, and kind as someone could possibly be…Gone too soon, Matt Kinger. It was a pleasure serving with you." 🇺🇸

Matt had many skills, but his forte was laughter and practical jokes. He had a black belt in Karate, played soccer and football, collected cars, was a motorcycle enthusiast, and hunted, but he was mostly a caretaker.

"He was the kindest, most thoughtful, and generous person anyone ever knew," his obituary said.

Services have been held.

As Matt would say, “Loveyoubye.”

