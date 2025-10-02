DOT workers found the remains near a culvert during repairs along State Route 36 in Dansville (Steuben County) on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, police said. Through forensic analysis, the remains were confirmed to be Soe, a Burmese refugee known within Rochester’s Burmese community, police said.

Soe disappeared after leaving his job at Wegmans Next Door Bar & Grill at 3220 Monroe Avenue in Rochester on Sunday, May 29, 2011, police said. He was reported missing in Rochester on Wednesday, June 1, 2011, police said.

The trail left behind reads like a handful of clues, according to investigators:

Unrecovered Phone: At the Greece Ridge Mall on the morning of Sunday, May 29, 2011, Soe bought an LG Optimus S. That phone has never been found, investigators said.

Vehicles Of Interest: Soe lived in Rochester and drove a 2000 Chevy Lumina (NY EUN8444) later recovered at his home. He also may have been linked to a red 1999 Ford F-250 Super Cab and a black 2005 Chevy Impala, police said.

Where He Spent Time: He was known to frequent Alex 140 and Tilt nightclubs in Rochester, and the Jones Pond Men's Only Campground in Angelica, investigators said.

Evidence Under Review: Personal and clothing items were recovered with the remains, and advances in DNA technology not available in 2021 are now being used to examine that evidence, police said.

The case is being worked by the New York State Police Violent Crimes Investigative Team, Special Investigations Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit with help from the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, police said. Leads have been pursued with agencies along the East Coast and in Texas, police said.

Loved ones remember Soe as a hardworking and happy young man who is deeply missed, and they are still seeking answers, investigators said.

Have a tip to help solve this? A dedicated line is open at (607) 225-5400. Calls can be made anonymously, and no detail is too small, police said.

