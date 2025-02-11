Overcast 29°

SHARE

Quadair Hoffler, 21, Victim In Deadly Albany Shooting

The victim in an early-morning shooting in Albany was identified as a 21-year-old man.

Quadair Hoffler, 21, was shot to death on Yates Street in Albany early Monday, Feb. 10.

Quadair Hoffler, 21, was shot to death on Yates Street in Albany early Monday, Feb. 10.

Photo Credit: GunMemorial.org/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Quadair Hoffler, of Rensselaer, was shot to death at a residence in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, located on Yates Street near South Lake Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, according to Albany Police.

Hoffler suffered a single gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Nobody else was injured.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000. 

Additional details about Hoffler's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE