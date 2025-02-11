Quadair Hoffler, of Rensselaer, was shot to death at a residence in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, located on Yates Street near South Lake Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, according to Albany Police.

Hoffler suffered a single gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Nobody else was injured.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.

Additional details about Hoffler's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.