Popular NY Supermarket Raided By ICE Agents, Sparking Community Outcry

The incident happened Wednesday morning, July 30, in the town of Amherst, just outside Buffalo.

The raid has sparked concern among local residents and business owners, who worry about the broader impact on the community.

Around 10 a.m., US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents executed a search warrant at Asia Food Market, cordoning off the area and halting all business operations.

The officers conducting the raid had a warrant, reports CBS affiliate WKBW in Buffalo.

The raid, which also involved the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division, resulted in the arrest of several employees and the seizure of cellphones, computers, and business records, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo.

Attorney Alejandro Gutiérrez, representing the supermarket, criticized the scale of the operation.

“You can see there’s about 17 cars parked out here to round up about half a dozen people," he told WGRZ. "It’s unnecessary, it’s wasteful, and it curtails due process.”

He argued that federal agents could have requested records without shutting down the store, and believes such raids unfairly target immigrant-owned businesses that serve and strengthen their communities, the outlet reported.

Another attorney representing the supermarket, Lee Sobieski, told WKBW, "It's not only harassment, it's frankly, just a bad waste of resources, and frankly, just nonsensical."

