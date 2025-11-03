Pickup Truck Crashes Into DOT Work Zone In Central NY: 2 Hospitalized

The crash happened around 10:43 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, on Interstate 88 eastbound in the Chenango County village of Afton, where seven DOT employees were filling potholes along the roadway, New York State Police said.

Police said a Dodge 3500 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer carrying picnic tables struck a DOT attenuator vehicle, a safety truck designed to absorb impact and protect road crews.

The DOT worker operating the attenuator and the 20-year-old driver of the pickup were both taken to Wilson Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash temporarily closed both eastbound lanes of I-88 while crews removed the damaged vehicles.

In a statement, State Police urged drivers to remain alert and move over for roadside workers.

"This could have been a lot worse. Please pay attention and move over when you see crews working in the roadway!" police said.

