Patricia Peterkin, 63, was killed while crossing Central Avenue near Colvin Avenue at around 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Albany Police confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Peterkin was found lying in the roadway and later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital, as Daily Voice reported.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was attempting to walk south across Central Avenue when she was struck by a dump truck traveling westbound, police said.

“While the contributing factors are still being investigated, it has been determined that speed was not a factor,” the agency said in a statement.

Officers located the driver and they are cooperating with the investigation, police added.

Peterkin was remembered as a “dear young lady” and “good friend” in a Facebook tribute from Angela Lane, of Albany.

Just two days before the collision, Peterkin wished her late mother Martha Peterkin a “happy heavenly birthday” on her own Facebook page.

Additional details about Peterkin’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

