Oops: Pot Shops Planted Too Close To NY Schools, State Admits

Dozens of cannabis dispensaries across New York are facing the possibility of relocation—or closure—after state officials admitted to miscalculating how close shops were to nearby schools.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has acknowledged that its prior guidance for measuring the legal distance between dispensaries and school grounds did not comply with state law.

Under Cannabis Law §72(6), dispensaries must be at least 500 feet from a school’s property line—a stricter interpretation than the agency had been using since 2022.

Now, 108 licensed adult-use dispensaries and 44 pending applicants are affected, according to the OCM.

The agency said it will now measure the straight-line distance from a dispensary’s main entrance to the nearest property boundary of a school, as defined by Education Law §409(2).

Licensees impacted by the error may be allowed to stay put—if the state Legislature passes a new law. The OCM is pushing for legislation that would let existing dispensaries remain at their current locations. But without that change, license renewals at non-compliant sites will be denied.

“Five hundred feet was supposed to protect students. And they didn't take it seriously. They didn't even measure it right,” North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer Desena told CBS News.

To help ease the burden on applicants still seeking licenses, the state has launched a $15 million Applicant Relief Program. Eligible applicants can receive up to $250,000 to help secure new locations or recover costs already spent on now-disqualified properties.

Affected applicants must find new, legally compliant sites before they can move forward in the licensing process. In some cases, provisional licenses may be issued or extended while they relocate.

Dispensaries that already have licenses but haven’t opened yet can still move forward—at least for now. But unless legislation changes, they won’t be eligible for renewal without a new location.

OCM has already begun contacting impacted parties and says further guidance will be issued as it continues its review.

