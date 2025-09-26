The checks, which began going out Friday, Sept. 26, will continue to be delivered throughout October and November, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said. Eligible taxpayers do not need to apply, sign up, or take any action to receive a payment.

The program aims to return money collected through higher sales tax revenues back to families struggling with the rising cost of living.

“This is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” Hochul said.

Eligibility

According to the state, eligibility is based on 2023 tax filings:

Joint filers earning up to $150,000 will receive $400.

Joint filers earning up to $300,000 will receive $300.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 will receive $200.

Single filers earning up to $150,000 will receive $150.

Anyone who filed a New York State resident income tax return and meets the income thresholds, while not being claimed as a dependent, will automatically receive a check.

Delivery

Checks are being sent in waves statewide. Some households may receive payments earlier or later than neighbors, as mailings are not tied to zip codes or regions.

Regional Breakdown

The 8.2 million checks will be distributed across New York as follows:

New York City: 3.53 million

Long Island: 1.25 million

Mid-Hudson: 924,000

Western New York: 585,000

Finger Lakes: 513,000

Capital Region: 475,000

Central New York: 321,000

Southern Tier: 251,000

Mohawk Valley: 198,000

North Country: 156,000

More information can be found on the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.

