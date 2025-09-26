The checks, which began going out Friday, Sept. 26, will continue to be delivered throughout October and November, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said. Eligible taxpayers do not need to apply, sign up, or take any action to receive a payment.
The program aims to return money collected through higher sales tax revenues back to families struggling with the rising cost of living.
“This is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” Hochul said.
Eligibility
According to the state, eligibility is based on 2023 tax filings:
- Joint filers earning up to $150,000 will receive $400.
- Joint filers earning up to $300,000 will receive $300.
- Single filers earning up to $75,000 will receive $200.
- Single filers earning up to $150,000 will receive $150.
Anyone who filed a New York State resident income tax return and meets the income thresholds, while not being claimed as a dependent, will automatically receive a check.
Delivery
Checks are being sent in waves statewide. Some households may receive payments earlier or later than neighbors, as mailings are not tied to zip codes or regions.
Regional Breakdown
The 8.2 million checks will be distributed across New York as follows:
- New York City: 3.53 million
- Long Island: 1.25 million
- Mid-Hudson: 924,000
- Western New York: 585,000
- Finger Lakes: 513,000
- Capital Region: 475,000
- Central New York: 321,000
- Southern Tier: 251,000
- Mohawk Valley: 198,000
- North Country: 156,000
More information can be found on the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.
