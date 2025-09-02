The $7.5 million in funding has been awarded to four community-based nonprofits to launch the peer-led programs, which will serve young people ages 12 to 24, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The initiative is administered by the state Office of Mental Health.

Safe Spaces will provide welcoming, non-clinical environments where participants can connect with peers, build resilience, and access resources to support their mental well-being,” Hochul’s office said.

The programs are meant to complement clinical services by breaking down cultural, financial, and systemic barriers to care.

Funding includes:

LaSalle School Inc. — $500,000 annually for five years to establish a program in Albany’s Conroy Building.

— $500,000 annually for five years to establish a program in Albany’s Conroy Building. AIDS Center of Queens County — $500,000 annually for five years to open a site at 62-07 Woodside Ave. in Queens.

— $500,000 annually for five years to open a site at 62-07 Woodside Ave. in Queens. Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council of Wayne County — $250,000 annually for five years to operate at the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark.

— $250,000 annually for five years to operate at the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark. Friends of the CanTeen — $250,000 annually for five years to operate the CanTeen of Central New York in Cicero.

The idea came from feedback gathered during Hochul’s Youth Mental Health Listening Tour and the state’s first Youth Mental Health Summit in 2023. The plan was further shaped by the state’s Youth Mental Health Advisory Board and other community engagement efforts.

“Young New Yorkers today are facing significant mental health pressures that can push them to the edge of crisis,” Hochul said in a statement. “By establishing Youth Safe Spaces throughout our state, we can help our children connect with one another and be supported in an environment that promotes positive mental well-being.”

Advocates said the Safe Spaces will also promote leadership and cultural responsiveness while reducing stigma and encouraging positive relationships.

The funding comes through the FY 2026 state budget, which also included provisions such as banning smartphone use during the school day and expanding school-based mental health clinics.

