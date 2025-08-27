NY Expands Crossbow Use To Battle 'Overgrown' Deer Herds: Here's What To Know

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law a bill sponsored by State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Carrie Woerner that legalizes crossbows for big game hunting anywhere longbows are permitted.

The new law, which took effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature on Tuesday, Aug. 26, also reforms outdated equipment standards and establishes safety buffer zones around homes and other occupied buildings, according to Harckham and Woerner.

Supporters say the measure will expand access to hunting while addressing New York’s ballooning deer herd, which has surged due to mild winters and abundant food.

"This is great news for bow hunters and conservationists alike," said Harckham, who continued, "The new law expands access to hunting while helping control New York’s overgrown deer population, which has reached unsustainable levels in many areas."

Unchecked deer numbers, both lawmakers noted, have caused increased car accidents, crop and property damage, and serious impacts to natural habitats. Environmental advocates praised the move, saying it will help restore balance to struggling forests.

"Half of New York’s 19 million acres of forest are struggling to grow the next generation of trees due to the state’s overabundant deer herd," said Bill Cooke, policy advisor to the Nature Conservancy.

Cooke added, "This law is an important step forward in protecting New York’s forests and the many benefits they provide.”

Previously, crossbow use was limited to just the final days of archery season. Now, by updating the legal definition of “long bow” to include crossbows, hunters may use them throughout the entire archery season in any area where longbows are allowed.

The law also modernizes equipment standards, removing outdated restrictions such as bolt length and bow dimensions, and instead setting a clear standard of a minimum 100-pound draw weight and a maximum of 200 pounds.

Additionally, to protect public safety, it prohibits discharging crossbows within 500 feet of schools, homes, playgrounds, churches, and other occupied structures in Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. Other counties can adopt similar restrictions locally.

Woerner said the law will also help older hunters and those with disabilities continue to participate in the sport.

"By extending the hunting season in which crossbows can be used, game will be better managed, and older individuals and individuals with disabilities will be better able to participate in the sport they love," she said.

The law will be in effect for the upcoming hunting season, which begins Saturday, Sept. 27 in the Northern Zone and Wednesday, Oct. 1 in the Southern Zone, marking the first time crossbows can be used across the full big game season in New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.