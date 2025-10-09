NY AG Letitia James Indicted On Fraud Charges At Urging Of Trump-Picked Attorney: Report

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted James for one count of bank fraud on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the urging of interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan, according to NBC News.

The case stems from alleged mortgage fraud first raised by Trump-appointed housing official Bill Pulte in connection with a Virginia home where James’ niece lives, according to the outlet.

Pulte, the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, suggested James falsely claimed the property as her primary residence to obtain a more favorable mortgage rate.

Halligan previously brought charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying during Senate Judiciary Committee testimony. Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 8, as Daily Voice reported.

The effort to target James comes just days after NBC News reported that a senior prosecutor in Halligan’s office, Elizabeth Yusi, had resisted Trump’s push to indict James.

Yusi, who oversees major prosecutions in the Norfolk office, told colleagues she found no probable cause to believe James engaged in mortgage fraud, according to the outlet.

Trump has pushed the case forward after publicly attacking James on social media, calling her “SCUM” and demanding her removal as attorney general.

Halligan’s prosecution of James follows Trump’s ongoing legal battles with James' office. As attorney general, she brought the civil lawsuit that led to Trump being found liable for business fraud in September 2023.

Last month, James appealed a state appellate court ruling that threw out a $500 million penalty against Trump and his company, finding the fine unconstitutional as “excessive.” The court, however, upheld a lower court finding that Trump and his business committed fraud.

