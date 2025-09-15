Insurance company Choice Mutual surveyed more than 3,000 respondents for its ranking of the 140 Most Beautiful Hidden Cemeteries in the US.
The survey highlighted how many of these historic cemeteries blend landscaped grounds, Victorian-era architecture, and quiet corners where history and memory meet. Visitors described them as peaceful places to reflect, especially in autumn when fall foliage adds to the beauty.
Nationally, Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, took the top spot overall.
Here’s how other cemeteries in the Daily Voice coverage area ranked:
New York
1. Mount Hope Cemetery, Rochester
8. Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn
26. Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany
New Jersey
38. Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Newark
46. Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson
135. Harleigh Cemetery, Camden
Massachusetts
2. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord
13. Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston
63. Old Burial Hill Cemetery, Marblehead
Pennsylvania
21. Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh
35. Woodward Hill Cemetery, Lancaster
59. Laurel Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia
Virginia
40. Magnolia Cemetery, Norfolk
50. Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg
53. Shockoe Hill Cemetery, Richmond
Connecticut
70. Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown
104. Old Norwichtown Cemetery, Norwich
Maryland
23. Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick
72. Green Mount Cemetery, Baltimore
Click here to view the complete survey from ChoiceMutual.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.