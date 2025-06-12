Poll What’s your go-to McDonald’s order? Chicken McNugget Big Mac McChicken sandwich Fries McFlurry McGriddle Quarter Pounder Something else Fast food?! It's swimsuit season! Submit Vote View Results Current Results What’s your go-to McDonald’s order? Chicken McNugget 0%

The Empire State’s fast food royalty is none other than the Chicken McNugget, according to a new survey from Holiday Calendar.

Researchers polled over 4,200 Americans in early April to see which Mickey D’s menu item reigned supreme in each state, and New Yorkers didn’t hesitate to crown the bite-sized, golden-fried classic as their No. 1.

Coming in hot at No. 2? The legendary Big Mac, followed by the McChicken sandwich, the ever-reliable French Fries, and the sweet indulgence of a McFlurry.

While other states might flirt with fancier orders or regional specials, New Yorkers are keeping it real—and crispy. Whether it’s a late-night snack run or a comfort food craving, it seems there’s nothing quite as satisfying as dunking a Nugget into your sauce of choice.

What's your go-to McDonald's order?

