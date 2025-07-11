New Scam Targets Drivers With Urgent Texts

Officials warn the messages are fraudulent and part of a growing trend known as smishing, or SMS-based phishing attacks.

The scam texts reference an alleged traffic infraction and cite a specific deadline by which payment must be made to avoid license suspension, fines, or even criminal charges.

Some messages reference obscure motor vehicle codes or list a set of escalating penalties. A link is provided to submit payment through what appears to be a government site.

But officials say the message is fake — and dangerous.

There is no legitimate traffic violation notification process that relies on unsolicited text messages. Real enforcement notices are issued through official agencies and arrive by mail or through confirmed digital channels.

Drivers are urged not to click on any links in these messages and to avoid entering personal or financial information. If you’re unsure whether a citation is real, contact your local court or DMV using official websites or phone numbers.

Suspicious messages can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), or flagged through your phone's built-in spam-reporting features. You can also forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) for review by carriers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.