The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, near Lexington Avenue and Second Street, according to Albany Police.

An investigation found that the driver, 36-year-old Melvin Robinson, was heading south on Lexington when he struck the juveniles, who were reportedly in the roadway, police said.

Two of the victims, ages 12 and 13, suffered leg injuries. The third, also 12, was treated for injuries to his head and stomach. All three were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson showed clear signs of intoxication at the scene and was arrested, police said. He is charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated.

Robinson was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Albany City Criminal Court at a later date.

