Matthew Taylor, 14, Reported Missing In Albany

Police in the Capital Region are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Matthew Taylor.

 Photo Credit: Albany Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Matthew Taylor, 14, was last seen leaving his Albany residence on Elberon Place near South Lake Avenue at around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, according to Albany Police.

Taylor, who has autism, was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

