Matthew Taylor, 14, was last seen leaving his Albany residence on Elberon Place near South Lake Avenue at around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, according to Albany Police.

Taylor, who has autism, was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.