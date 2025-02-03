Man Repeatedly Stabs Woman In Front Of 2 Kids Inside Albany Home, Police Say

Officers responded to a residence in the city’s Beverwyck neighborhood, near Sherman and Quail streets, for a stabbing at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Inside the home, they found a woman, 31, suffering from stab wounds to her torso, legs, and hands, Albany Police said. She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation found that another resident of the home, Elijah Thomas, 34, stabbed the woman in front of two young children during a domestic dispute, police said. Neither child was injured.

Authorities did not speculate on what led up to the attack, or say how the two are related.

Thomas was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the following:

Attempted murder

Attempted assault

Assault

Tampering with physical evidence

Endangering the welfare of a child

Aggravated criminal contempt

Criminal contempt

Criminal possession of a weapon

Following arraignment in Albany City Criminal Court, he was remanded to the Albany County jail.

