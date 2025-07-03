Man, Pitbull Shot In Albany Drive-By That Sent Bullets Into Home

Albany Police responded to Lark Drive near Manning Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, July 3, for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, buttocks, and shoulder. He was treated by medics and rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the victim was standing on the steps of a residence when the shots were fired.

In a disturbing twist, a Pitbull inside the home was also hit. Police said gunfire pierced the house, striking the dog in the neck and leg. The injured pup was brought to a veterinary hospital in Latham for treatment.

No arrests had been announced as of Thursday afternoon. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police detectives at 518-462-8039.

