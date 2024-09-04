Man Accused Of Albany Shooting That Left Teen Wounded, Struggling To Walk

Maurice Steward, of Albany, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon last week in the July 9 shooting, the Albany County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Police said Steward and another man got into an argument at a home in the 300 block of Second Ave. around 5:15 p.m. Steward ran away but returned a short time later with a pistol and shot the 19-year-old, the prosecutor said.

The bullet hit the teen in the foot.

Steward ran away after the shooting, but police caught up with him a short time later at a home in the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, authorities said.

A judge ordered him held on $150,000 cash bail, the prosecutor's office said.

