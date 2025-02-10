Man, 21, Shot To Death At Albany Home; Suspect Outstanding

Albany Police responded to a residence in the Pine Hills neighborhood, located on Yates Street near South Lake Avenue, for an unresponsive man at around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

Officers found a man, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Albany Police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday afternoon. Police did not immediately identify the victim, or speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.