Lucas Healey, 43, of Albany, was found guilty of robbery and assault following a three-day trial in Albany Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 27.

Healey was dining and drinking at Shogun Sushi & Sake Bar on Madison Avenue in Albany on May 29, 2024, when he attempted to leave after only paying $50 of his $425 bill, the Albany County DA’s office said.

When restaurant employees confronted him outside and asked him to return to pay the remainder of his bill, an altercation broke out. Healey began throwing punches and struck co-owner Su Wen Zheng in the face, knocking him unconscious and causing his head to slam into the sidewalk, prosecutors said.

Zheng underwent emergency surgery and is still recovering. An Albany Medical Center neurosurgeon testified that the impact to Zheng’s head caused a traumatic brain injury that nearly killed him.

Jurors also heard testimony from several witnesses and watched surveillance video that captured the attack. Healey declined to testify.

“Lark Street and the surrounding neighborhood are a vital part of our economy and culture, and my office will continue to stand vigilant and protect our vibrant dining and nightlife scene from violence,” said Albany County DA Lee Kindlon.

Healey was found guilty of two counts of robbery and two counts of assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

