The shooting occurred in Albany’s Beverwyck neighborhood, near the Albany News Deli on Central Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Officers arrived to find Dewitt Miller, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin, Albany Police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Friday morning, Jan. 31, the agency said detectives had arrested a suspect in the killing, Leonardo Guzman, 34, of Schenectady. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Following arraignment in Albany City Criminal Court, Guzman was remanded to the Albany County jail.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing, or say whether the two men knew one another.

Additional details about Miller's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are asked to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

