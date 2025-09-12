Poll Do you think cameras inside school bathrooms are a smart safety move or a step too far? ✅ Smart safety measure ❌ Definitely too far Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think cameras inside school bathrooms are a smart safety move or a step too far? ✅ Smart safety measure 0%

KIPP Capital High School, which opened this fall in Albany, features a modern, open-concept design that includes bathrooms without entry doors and cameras positioned above the sink areas.

A TikTok video touring the facility drew attention online, with one woman exclaiming, “I can’t believe that’s really a camera there.” The clip shows ceiling-mounted cameras near the sinks and a large window facing the school’s parking lot.

The video, along with a Facebook post, generated hundreds of comments from community members. Some argued the cameras go too far. “That’s not even ok! I hope parents speak up and let them know they need to be moved,” one person wrote.

Others supported the measure, saying the cameras help deter misconduct.

In a statement to Daily Voice, a KIPP Capital Region spokesperson said student privacy remains a top priority.

“Our bathrooms are designed to provide complete privacy in the stalls, and the security cameras are positioned to view the open sink area in the corridor leading out of the bathroom,” the spokesperson said. “The cameras are in a fixed position and cannot be adjusted, and they can never provide a view of the stalls.”

School officials added that single-occupancy restrooms are also available throughout the building and that the security system was installed in consultation with local law enforcement and school safety experts.

In a letter to families, KIPP leaders emphasized that the cameras are passively monitored and video is only reviewed if a safety incident occurs.

They also highlighted additional safety measures, including daily student screening and compliance with New York’s new Distraction-Free Schools law, which requires students to store phones in Yondr pouches during the day.

Administrators said the steps are part of a broader plan to balance safety with a supportive environment.

