It’s not every day the New York State Capitol gets a visit from Hov. But the music mogul and business powerhouse made an unannounced stop in Albany on Monday, May 19.

Jay-Z, legal name Shawn Carter, met with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to discuss something a little glitzier than legislation: a proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square, Albany station WRGB reports.

The Brooklyn-born rapper’s company, Roc Nation, is part of a bid to secure one of the state’s coveted new downstate gaming licenses, according to the outlet. If successful, the group plans to plant a splashy casino smack in the heart of Manhattan, and they’ve pledged millions in community grants to benefit surrounding neighborhoods.

Jay-Z’s visit was quickly noted on social media by state lawmakers and reporters alike. “Big welcome to JAY-Z at the New York State Capitol this afternoon!” Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara posted on X. “Honored to have one of New York’s own here—a global icon whose impact reaches far beyond music.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker, whose district includes portions of Brooklyn, also shared a photo of her and Mr. Beyoncé on X, along with the caption: “Brooklyn’s finest!”

Roc Nation has been championing the Times Square casino plan for years, emphasizing local impact and long-term benefit.

“Our vision is to give back to New York,” Carter said in 2024, “and ensure that the Broadway community, Hell’s Kitchen, and the surrounding businesses and areas all benefit. And not just for a minute, but for the long-term.”

If approved, the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square would transform the existing office building at 1515 Broadway into a $1 billion, multi-level entertainment complex. The development plans include a 250,000-square-foot gaming space, a 950-room hotel, multiple restaurants, and entertainment venues.

