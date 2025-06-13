Jamier Allen, of Albany, was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the Second Avenue neighborhood near Boenau Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Investigators now say Allen’s death is linked to a car fire reported four days earlier, on Saturday, March 22, near Delaware and Eagle streets.

On Friday, June 13, Albany Police revealed that the following suspects had been charged in the homicide investigation:

Jeyson Guerrero, 20, of Albany. He faces the most serious charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and arson.

Anarion Bace, 22, of Albany. Charged with arson and conspiracy.

Malachi Davis, 20, of Albany. He is charged with arson and conspiracy.

A 16-year-old boy, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged with arson and conspiracy. He was ordered held at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility.

Police have not released a motive for the killing or said how the suspects allegedly knew Allen.

Meanwhile, Allen, affectionately known as “Mier Mier,” was remembered by family and friends as a vibrant soul whose infectious smile and kind spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

A student of the Albany City School District, he later earned his GED through the EOC program in Troy before working at the Addiction Care Center of Albany as a drug counselor, according to his obituary. Allen also served as direct support staff with Rehabilitation Support Services, among other jobs.

Family members recalled his love of driving — joking that he’d take you from Albany to California if you were willing to go along for the ride. But it was the time spent with his loved ones, especially his younger cousins who adored him, that brought him the most joy, relatives said.

“[He would] light up anybody’s room with his smile and always respectful,” his obituary said. “You meet him today and he will speak to you forever after that.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s detective division at 518-462-8039.

