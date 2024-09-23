Jaiyden Abear was last seen in Albany on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Abear is Hispanic, 4-foot-11, and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may have traveled to the Schenectady area. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

Abear previously went missing in April 2024, as reported by Daily Voice. He was located the following day.

