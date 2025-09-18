Itameshi, located at 745 Broadway, officially opened its doors in late August, bringing a fresh twist to the city’s dining scene.

The restaurant describes its approach as “fusion cuisine that combines traditional elements of both Japanese and Italian food.” The result is a menu that features everything from crispy calamari and wagyu meatballs to udon noodle bolognese and squid ink spaghettini with uni sauce.

Entrees showcase the same East-meets-West philosophy, including a prime New York strip steak rubbed with porcini-furikake and served with wasabi mashed potatoes, along with miso salmon and wagyu braised short rib ragu tossed with udon noodles.

Happy hour runs Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., offering $5 draft beers, $10 appetizers, and specialty cocktails from a curated list.

Early guests are already raving about the food and atmosphere. One Google reviewer called the concept “great” with “perfect portions.”

Another praised the New York strip steak with wasabi potatoes as “one of the best meals I’ve had.”

Whether for drinks, apps, or a full dinner, Itameshi is quickly becoming a go-to spot for adventurous eaters eager to try something new in the Capital Region.

Itameshi is open Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.